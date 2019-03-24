Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Neos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 647,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,890. Neos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

