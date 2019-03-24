Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report $25.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.10 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $109.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.19 million to $127.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $221.92 million, with estimates ranging from $117.62 million to $423.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.13. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.09% and a return on equity of 50.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 108,882 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $4,593,731.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,805,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maninder Hora sold 2,386 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $101,142.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,463.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,824 shares of company stock worth $10,249,993. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.17. 1,302,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a current ratio of 17.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 3.09. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $108.23.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

