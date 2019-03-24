Nectar Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,658.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Nectar has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $19.94 million and $1,658.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00006036 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $32.15 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00038922 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016215 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00152304 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002577 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $50.98, $33.94, $24.43, $24.68, $7.50, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

