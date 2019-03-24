NavCoin Market Capitalization Hits $12.80 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $440,411.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00004922 BTC on major exchanges including cfinex, Bittrex, Binance and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NavCoin

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 64,656,246 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Poloniex, Binance, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

