Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 50,797 Shares of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,797 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 45,878 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 289,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 337,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 50,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.69. Telefonica S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

TEF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Telefonica to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

