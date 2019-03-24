Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.54 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 293,356.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 46,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 46,937 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,148,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,664,000 after acquiring an additional 56,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,148,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,664,000 after acquiring an additional 56,258 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $123.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.33 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

WARNING: “Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.54 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/natixis-advisors-l-p-has-1-54-million-stake-in-john-bean-technologies-corp-jbt.html.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.