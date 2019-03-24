National Bank Financial Raises Superior Plus (SPB) Price Target to C$14.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cormark dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$11.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.63. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.17 and a 1 year high of C$13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.25.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$857.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.809999966683806 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -334.88%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

