National Bank Financial Comments on Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (BGM)

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd (CVE:BGM) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barkerville Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barkerville Gold Mines’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Barkerville Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of CVE:BGM opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Barkerville Gold Mines has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of $202.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. It controls approximately 195,000 hectares of mineral tenures and Crown-Granted mineral claims, as well as a block of contiguous mineral tenures package centered around the Town of Wells, which is located to the east of Quesnel, British Columbia.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Barkerville Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barkerville Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.