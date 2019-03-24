Namecoin (NMC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,791.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Namecoin has a market cap of $10.61 million and $10,791.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00017945 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Altcoin Trader and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.04134278 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.02387051 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003563 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, C-Patex, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, WEX and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

