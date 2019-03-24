Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV) Receives $31.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays raised shares of Myovant Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 132,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 74,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3,012.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 357,454 shares during the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

