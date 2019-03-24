Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires Shares of 17,390 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 354.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.63). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Sharkey III sold 2,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,821.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 3,025 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $274,155.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,518.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,562 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires Shares of 17,390 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-acquires-shares-of-17390-reliance-steel-aluminum-co-rs.html.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.