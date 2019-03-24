Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires New Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,026,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,929 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $99,895.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $423,763.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 8,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $556,535.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,491.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Vertical Research cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

