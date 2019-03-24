Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

