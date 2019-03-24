Morgan Stanley Cuts Cimarex Energy (XEC) Price Target to $96.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XEC. Cowen started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $109.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.16.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $624.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 16,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,667,000 after purchasing an additional 156,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,408,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.