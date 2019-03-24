Moneynet (MNC) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Moneynet has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Moneynet has a total market cap of $595,711.00 and approximately $6,255.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moneynet token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinZest and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.01495187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00001441 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Moneynet Token Profile

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2013. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,927,628,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,936,561,060 tokens. Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io

Buying and Selling Moneynet

Moneynet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CoinZest and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

