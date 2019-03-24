Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Position Reduced by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.19% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 697,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 112,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $769.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $49.63.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Citigroup cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

