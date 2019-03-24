Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $146.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.26 and a fifty-two week high of $154.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $2.36. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 3.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $27,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $76,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Molina Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.77.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

