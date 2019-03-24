Mobile Mini (MINI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI opened at $33.08 on Friday. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

