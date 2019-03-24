MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 188.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WP Carey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,053,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in WP Carey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,410,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,053,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WP Carey by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,757,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,594,000 after buying an additional 5,409,609 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,698 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WP Carey by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,714,000 after acquiring an additional 266,288 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.60.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. WP Carey had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 49.68%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.032 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 76.44%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WP Carey in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

