MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,067 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 124,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 55,353 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,195,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,444,000.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $58.62 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $62.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

