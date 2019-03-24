MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 10,195 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,503,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,941,544,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 17,470,536 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 15,658,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,385,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $959,189,000 after buying an additional 221,683 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after buying an additional 728,740 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW opened at $104.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.42.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

