Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 842,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 223,583 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 742,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 448,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 219,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

