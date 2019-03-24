Micron Technology (MU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Summit Redstone upgraded the stock to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $46.27, but opened at $43.99. Micron Technology shares last traded at $42.35, with a volume of 31033736 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valueworks LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Micron Technology by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 566,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 158,326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 243,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 128,703 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $365,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

