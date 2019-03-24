Micron Technology (MU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Micron reported weak Q2 results, hurt by higher-than-expected decline in DRAM and NAND pricing. Seasonality, soft smartphone and enterprise server sales, inventory adjustments with key customers, pause in datacenter hardware spending and Intel’s CPU shortages adversely impacted the company’s performance. Notably, shares have underperformed the S&P 500 composite in the past year. Nevertheless, strong growth in managed NAND products is boosting revenue growth of Micron’s Mobile Business Unit. Further, to tackle lower DRAM demand among customers, the company is idling 5% of its DRAM wafer starts and cutting down on capital expenditure. Moreover, Micron expects revival of growth in the second half of 2019 as it anticipates memory demand to improve owing to normalization in most customer inventories by mid-year. Introduction of server processors that support higher memory densities are likely to fuel demand for its solutions.”

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micron Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Cross Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

MU stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.25. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.