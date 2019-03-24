Micron Technology (MU) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.87. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,193,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 499,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

