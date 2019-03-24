Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $41.62 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

WARNING: “Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/micron-technology-inc-mu-shares-sold-by-covington-capital-management.html.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.