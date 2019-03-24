Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $3.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $8.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Redstone upgraded Micron Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. 46,424,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,647,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.25. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.87.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

