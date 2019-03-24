Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 370.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $158.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $1,331,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,568,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $71,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,847.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,879 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

