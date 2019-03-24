Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.51 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,882 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 301.7% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 100,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 75,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,102,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $143.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.01 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 58.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,916 shares in the company, valued at $19,713,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,300,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 557,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,456,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,721 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,578. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.4 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.1 million square feet ("SF") as of December 31, 2018.

