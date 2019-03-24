Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,563,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,743,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,598 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2,317.5% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 12,266,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,206,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,237,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,009,000 after purchasing an additional 324,355 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $213,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,186 shares in the company, valued at $654,686.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $581,220. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

