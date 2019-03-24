MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.59.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $78.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $79.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $218,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $607,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $581,220 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

