MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Evergy (EVRG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Evergy by 5,507.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,660,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,019 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $56,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $151,524.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,632 shares of company stock valued at $781,994 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

EVRG stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

