MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,334 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 551,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in FedEx by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,774,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 75,846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $173.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $150.94 and a 52-week high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $190.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.45.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

