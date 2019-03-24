Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Metlife were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Metlife by 1,052.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Metlife had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $118,583.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,503.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $456,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

