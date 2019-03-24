Merriman (MERR) vs. Raymond James (RJF) Head-To-Head Review

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) and Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Raymond James has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merriman has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Raymond James pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Merriman does not pay a dividend. Raymond James pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Raymond James has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Raymond James and Merriman’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raymond James $7.48 billion 1.45 $856.69 million $6.47 11.86 Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Raymond James and Merriman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raymond James 0 4 7 0 2.64 Merriman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raymond James presently has a consensus price target of $94.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.89%. Given Raymond James’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Raymond James is more favorable than Merriman.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Raymond James shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Raymond James shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Merriman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Raymond James and Merriman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raymond James 12.79% 15.86% 2.67% Merriman N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Raymond James beats Merriman on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Merriman

Merriman Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc., provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice. It also offers institutional brokerage services, including institutional sales trading and equity execution, and options execution services to institutional clients. In addition, the company executes securities transactions for money managers, mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and pension and profit-sharing plans; and provides integrated research and trading solutions, as well as capital markets advisory services. It primarily serves institutional investors and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Merriman Curhan Ford Group, Inc. and changed its name to Merriman Holdings, Inc. in August 2010. Merriman Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

