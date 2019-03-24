Melvin Parker Sells 1,375 Shares of Vectrus Inc (VEC) Stock

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $36,946.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Melvin Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 20th, Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of Vectrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $38,623.75.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of Vectrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $32,408.75.

Vectrus stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Vectrus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $293.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vectrus by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Vectrus by 373.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vectrus by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

