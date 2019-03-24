MB Financial (MBFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MB Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company which conducts a commercial banking business through Manufacturers Bank. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MBFI opened at $42.38 on Friday. MB Financial has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. MB Financial had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $245.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MB Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MB Financial news, VP Jill E. York sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,258.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,884.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBFI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of MB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,444,000 after acquiring an additional 170,112 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals primarily in Chicago, Illinois metropolitan area. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking.

