Maverick Chain Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $576,610.00 and $150,176.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00423338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.01652308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00228848 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.