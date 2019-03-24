Mastercard Inc (MA) is Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.9% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 700,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,957,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $881,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $230.76 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $167.94 and a 52 week high of $237.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $236.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In related news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

