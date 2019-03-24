Masco Corp (MAS) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Masco by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Masco from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Masco to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 23,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $927,134.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,476,650.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,937.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,940 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,269 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $38.25 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Masco had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 520.34%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Masco’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

