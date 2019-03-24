Martinrea International (MRETF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.