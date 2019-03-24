Martinrea International (MRETF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $13.67.
About Martinrea International
See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.