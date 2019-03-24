Mark Anthony Mccamish Sells 16,500 Shares of Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) Stock

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) insider Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 16,500 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $299,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Anthony Mccamish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forty Seven alerts:

On Wednesday, February 20th, Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 16,500 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $247,335.00.

On Friday, January 18th, Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 20,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $291,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 12,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $190,800.00.

NASDAQ:FTSV opened at $16.36 on Friday. Forty Seven Inc has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSV. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mark Anthony Mccamish Sells 16,500 Shares of Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/mark-anthony-mccamish-sells-16500-shares-of-forty-seven-inc-ftsv-stock-2.html.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.