Maple Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up about 3.0% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $6,094,928.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,963,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,889,026,964.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $128,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 834,190 shares of company stock worth $102,516,602. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $129.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.51 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $128.30 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

