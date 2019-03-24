MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.95.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Nomura upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.49.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 4,612.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company, which engages in the ownership and operation of online brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus. It offers air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire and ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.

