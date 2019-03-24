Macy’s (M) Given “Average” Rating at Desjardins

Macy’s (NYSE:M)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $5.25 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential downside of 77.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Macy’s to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.
Shares of NYSE M opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $41.99.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.
Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.