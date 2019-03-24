Macy’s (M) Given “Average” Rating at Desjardins

Macy’s (NYSE:M)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $5.25 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential downside of 77.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Macy’s to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.43%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

