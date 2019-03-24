Macquarie Analysts Give Nike (NKE) a $96.00 Price Target

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $96.00 price target from equities research analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nike to $87.06 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Pivotal Research upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Nike from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nike has a 1 year low of $63.21 and a 1 year high of $88.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at $124,361,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 816,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,317,465. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Nike by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,793,000 after buying an additional 132,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,479,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after buying an additional 818,695 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Nike by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 166,201 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,081,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 288,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

