MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) & Natcore Technology (NTCXF) Head-To-Head Comparison

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

76.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Natcore Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $570.40 million 2.06 -$139.97 million $0.14 128.36 Natcore Technology N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Natcore Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of 10.61, suggesting that its stock price is 961% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions -23.86% 1.78% 0.82% Natcore Technology N/A N/A -452.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and Natcore Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 3 3 4 0 2.10 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.52%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Natcore Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radar, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/PON; data centers; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Natcore Technology Company Profile

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.