Mackay Shields LLC Sells 205 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,740.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 77,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 52,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,482,000 after acquiring an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 4,596 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $346,400.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $151,096.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,452.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,183 shares of company stock worth $1,972,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

