Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 89,741 Shares of Olin Co. (OLN)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 981.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 89,741 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Olin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Olin had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura downgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

