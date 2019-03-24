Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Kellogg (K)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5,672.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,399 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Shares of K stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $5,836,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,762,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

